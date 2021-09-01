1,865 students quarantined, Fayette schools say no to hybrid model of home, in-person

Demetrus Liggins, Fayette County Public Schools superintendent rhermens@herald-leader.com

A hybrid model in which students alternate between learning in-person and working independently at home is not a feasible option for Fayette schools at this time, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said.

Liggins said in a report to families Tuesday that the Fayette school Core COVID-19 Team met this week and decided against the hybrid option.

As of Tuesday, 1,865 students and four employees were in quarantine. In the past week, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, there were 326 new student cases, 55 new staff cases, 2,173 student quarantines, and 11 staff quarantines. The district has roughly 42,000 students and 8,000 employees.

‘This week and moving forward, I will be sharing weekly COVID-19 updates with you, including summaries of the agenda items discussed during the meetings of the FCPS COVID-19 Core Team,” Liggins said in a letter to families.

Fayette Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh told the district Core team that the rolling seven-day average of new cases in all of Fayette County — not just the school district — is 228.

There were more new cases in August than in the previous five months combined. Children 18 years of age and younger account for 20 percent of the current cases.

Less than 3 percent of hospitalizations are in children 18 and under.

Liggins said he will be adding more resources to the district website, establishing a COVID-19 hotline, and providing more ways for families to talk with district leaders.

Dozens of Fayette school bus routes have been canceled and delayed due to a driver shortage this school year. Seven morning routes were canceled Tuesday.

The school board on Monday raised salaries for substitute employees — transportation staff, cafeteria workers, teachers and instructional aides — and provided incentives for some current workers.

Liggins said he has spoken with Gov. Andy Beshear about the challenges the pandemic has created for schools.

“I will continue to advocate for the flexibility we need to promote the health and well-being of students, employees, and families while maximizing in-person learning opportunities,” he told families. “Let me know what I can do for you.”

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, the only one who can call lawmakers into a special session, said Monday that he will do so as soon as legislative leaders and he reach “a general consensus” on what steps to take to fight COVID-19.

The Fayette COVID-19 report discussed various policies now in place, including whole class quarantines.

Once a school is made aware of a positive COVID-19 case, they begin the contact tracing process to determine if any students or staff had close contact with the individual during their contagious period.

If assigned seats are maintained and student movement is highly regulated in classrooms, quarantines may be limited to only those students who sat closest to the person who tests positive. However, it may be necessary to quarantine an entire class, especially for early grades and younger students.

There can be testing to shorten quarantines.

People placed on quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19 may return to school or work on the eighth day after exposure if 1) they have no symptoms and 2) they are tested for COVID-19 on the fifth, sixth or seventh day after exposure and receive a negative result.

Given space and time constraints, social distancing is not feasible in most cafeterias, the report said. Seating charts, assigned seats, and grouping students in cohorts limits exposures.

The report said custodians in each school maintain a rigorous cleaning schedule. Employees who want to do additional cleaning at their worksite can get cleaning supplies.

The school district is increasing the availability of vaccines. Free COVID-19 testing is available for students and staff. Individuals do not have to be showing symptoms. Students and staff who are experiencing symptoms can get rapid COVID-19 tests available at every school.