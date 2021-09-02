Bus driver shortage shuts down Ky. school district. State sees 32 recent closures.

Fayette Public Schools and other Kentucky districts are suffering from a bus driver shortage. A lack of drivers shut down Bath County Schools on Sept. 3. rhermens@herald-leader.com

In a website alert, Bath County officials announced they had closed schools on Friday “due to the inability to cover all bus routes.”

There will be no instruction, officials for the Owingsville schools said.

Bath County is at least the 32nd school district in Kentucky to close this school year for various time periods as a result of an increase in COVID cases and quarantines or staff shortages.

School bus driver shortages have more rarely been given as a reason for school closures, but it is a serious problem across Kentucky and has seemingly worsened during the pandemic.

Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington has canceled as many as 19 morning routes a day and delayed dozens of afternoon routes.

The other Kentucky districts that have closed this school year include Paris Independent, Montgomery County, Marion, Clinton, Rockcastle, Ashland Independent, Spencer, Wolfe, Clay, Berea Independent, Crittenden, Marshall, Russell, Casey, Carter, Franklin, Owsley, Knott, Powell, Pike, Lee, Leslie, Jenkins Independent, Carroll, Greenup, Letcher, Russellville Independent, Fairview Independent, Edmonson, Marion and Magoffin.

Some districts have reverted to the at-home learning that marked nearly all of 2020. But many are offering no instruction because they have a limited number of state approved non-traditional instruction or NTI days.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to call a special session of the General Assembly next week to help school districts deal with the raging pandemic as they try to remain open.