15-year-old Kentucky student has died from COVID, superintendent confirmed.

A 15-year-old male Shelby County High School student has died from COVID, Superintendent Sally Sugg confirmed Tuesday.

“We are using all tools currently available to us to keep students and staff safe,” Sugg said.

An instructional assistant at Lee County Elementary in Beattyville died from COVID several days ago.

Several Kentucky school staffers have become seriously ill from the coronavirus, including Johnson Central football coach Jim Matney in Paintsville.

