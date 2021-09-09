Asbury University offers some Lexington students same tuition they pay for high school

Lexington Christian Academy Photo provided

Asbury University will offer graduating students from Lexington Christian Academy the same tuition they paid for their high school education, officials said Thursday.

The tuition at Lexington Christian Academy is $12,898 per year.

The regular tuition per year at Asbury is $32,084 for incoming freshmen who graduated from LCA.

Beginning with the May 2021 class, Lexington Christian Academy graduates who choose Asbury at Wilmore will get a renewable tuition match for the same rate as the current LCA twelfth grade tuition. The offer is good for four years.

The partnership will further provide LCA high school students the option to participate in dual credit courses offered at the high school, online, or on Asbury’s campus.

The Asbury Christian School Partnership Program provides a continuation of a Christ-centered education while maintaining the cost of that education for students and their families, officials said.

“We are excited to partner with Asbury University to expand a variety of opportunities for our students and faculty. Working together, our students will be nurtured and equipped to fulfill God’s calling on their lives through Christ-centered education,” said Scott Wells, Lexington Christian Academy Head of School-Superintendent.

Said Asbury President Kevin Brown, “We look forward to continuing the great education and spiritual formation that these students have received from their time at LCA when they choose Asbury University for their college experience.”

LCA staff, spouses and students’ parents can receive tuition scholarships and professional development opportunities.

It’s not the first time that a Central Kentucky college has made a blanket offer to specific high school graduates.

In 2019, Georgetown College announced that Scott County students admitted during the next ten years would receive four-year Legacy and Legends scholarships worth about $160,00 in 2019.