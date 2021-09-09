KY Senate votes to end statewide school mask mandate and keep limits on home learning

Flowers bloom on the Capitol grounds while the Senate and House meet during the next to last day of the legislative session in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, March 29, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would eliminate the state’s mask mandate in K-12 schools and wouldn’t give districts any more than 10 of the state’s non-traditional instruction days that allow learning from home as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates in Kentucky.

Senate Bill 1 cleared the chamber on a 28-8 vote. It immediately went to the House, where the House Education Committee quickly approved the bill Thursday afternoon and sent it to the full House.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, said under Senate Bill 1, which he sponsored, individual school boards can decide their own policies about masking in schools.

The bill would allow school districts to temporarily shift specific groups of students, classrooms or schools to remote learning for up to 20 days before Dec. 31, but the existing limit of 10 NTI days for an entire school district would remain.

Wise said the bill is “a fair and flexible” solution that superintendents can get behind and focuses on in-person learning. At least 38 Kentucky school districts have shut down for various time periods this school year, some without offering at-home learning.

The Kentucky General Assembly began a special session Tuesday to deal with COVID-19 policies.

Gov. Andy Beshear repeated Thursday that universal masking in schools is “absolutely necessary.”

“Most superintendents know that now, even the ones who didn’t think that was true in the beginning,” Beshear said during a news conference.

He said it would be “foolish” for school districts “to put that many kids in danger by not requiring masking in schools?”

State Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, said the legislation was “a life and death bill” given the escalation in COVID-19 cases. He said he wanted children to have in-person learning but that it should be done safely. He advocated for the mask mandate.

Senate Bill 1 also declares regulations requiring masks in daycare centers null and void.

Wise said something needed to be done to reduce the thousands of students in quarantine at home. He said the bill calls for “Test to Stay” programs that allow students who have been exposed to but test negative for COVID on consecutive days to stay in the classroom.

Fayette County Public Schools are engaging in a pilot “test to stay” program backed by the federal government.

The bill also makes it easier for retired teachers to return to the classroom to help out with staff shortages.

State Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, R-Lexington, who has recovered from COVID-19, voted against the bill, saying she encouraged everyone to wear a mask.

Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, spoke in favor of the bill, saying that school districts and child care center operators could make their own decisions on masks.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said the bill was rushed and that school districts should have the option to take more NTI days if needed.

“To have kids safely in school, which is where we want them, ... then we have to be OK with them wearing masks right now,” he said.