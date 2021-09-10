Early University of Kentucky numbers show a record enrollment for the second year

Students walk along the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington, Ky., on the first day of classes for the fall semester Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Early numbers from the University of Kentucky show a record enrollment for the second year in a row.

Nearly 31,800 students are enrolled at UK this fall compared to last year’s enrollment of 31,110. UK’s final enrollment numbers for the fall semester will be known in October. Preliminary numbers were presented at Friday’s board of trustees meeting.

“From access and affordability, to supporting students with the resources they need, to outstanding faculty providing a world-class educational experience, we put students first in everything that we do,” UK President Eli Capilouto said on Friday. “These numbers unequivocally demonstrate that commitment to students at every level of what we do.”

UK saw enrollment increases in several categories. The number of minority students at UK grew this year, from 4,796 to 5,084. The number of graduate and professional students has increased by almost 10%.

“UK is seen as a first-choice institution, as an institution where we place students first,” said Kirsten Turner, vice president for student success.

The number of transfer students also grew this year. Nearly 1,000 students are transfer students, up from 880 in fall 2020. The number of first-generation college students has increased by 1.5%, and first-generation students make up nearly 22% of the student population.

“We have intentionally and strategically designed the holistic and comprehensive support we provide to students at every level,” Turner said. “The result is lowering barriers of cost for students to help them come to UK and then providing them with the support and scaffolding they need once they are here to help them find their path.”

While in-state freshmen have grown by 2.7%, the number of out-of-state freshmen has dropped by 12.3% this year. Turner said one potential reason for that is the pandemic, with students wanting to stay closer to home while so much is unknown.

The overall enrollment growth is supported by UK’s retention rates, which have grown significantly in recent years. The first-to-second year retention rate is 86% for the fall 2020 cohort. The six-year graduation rate is a record 67.8% for the fall 2015 cohort, a full percentage point higher than the previous year’s cohort.

UK has set goals of a retention rate of 90% and a graduation rate of 70%, according to its previous strategic plan.

“We are making tremendous progress toward our goals,” Capilouto said. “We use these numbers to measure progress but we never lose sight that behind the numbers are our students, their families and the communities from which they come — all advancing Kentucky through pursuing a college education. To that end, we have made — and are making — tremendous progress. There is more work to do.”