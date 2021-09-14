Lexington’s Dixie Elementary moves to remote learning for rest of the week due to COVID

Dixie Elementary School in Lexington

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins made a “preemptive” decision Tuesday to shift all students at Dixie Magnet Elementary to remote learning for the rest of this week -- Wednesday through Friday -- to curb any possible spread of COVID-19, district officials said.

Dixie, in Lexington, plans to resume a normal, in-person schedule on Monday, Sept. 20.

Liggins’ decision came after several Dixie students and teachers developed symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday at school.

In addition, many students in other grade levels tested positive last week, and 130 students were placed in quarantine in the past two weeks. Other factors were the open concept construction of Dixie’s building and the large numbers of siblings affected.

All students will take home their Chromebooks and receive instruction via Zoom. “Expectations about class participation and attendance remain in place while we are learning remotely,” Principal Cynthia Bruno said in a message to families.

A new state law passed during a recent special session of the General Assembly allowed for individual schools to have remote learning. Schools did not get additional NTI days or learning from home days under the bill.