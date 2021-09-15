‘Devastating loss.’ KY county’s 2020 Teacher of the Year dies of COVID complications.

Amanda Nutt

A Caverna Independent High School teacher has died of complications from COVID-19, district officials announced Wednesday

“We at the Caverna Independent School District, have suffered a devastating loss, and we are sad to inform you that one of our beloved faculty members, Amanda Nutt, has died as a result of complications from Covid 19,” a district Facebook post said.

“We have spoken with Ms. Nutt’s family and have passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district,” the district post said.

The Hart County Chamber of Commerce awarded Nutt the Hart County Teacher of the Year award at the Caverna Independent Board meeting on June 11, 2020.

“I chose to become a teacher in order to give students what I didn’t have when I was in school. I wanted to be the teacher that I needed when I was younger and I strive to be the teacher that incorporates fun and active learning in the classroom,” she said on a Go Teach Kentucky website.

She also received an Excellence in Teaching Award from Campbellsville University in 2021.

Several Kentucky school employees have died of COVID during a recent surge in cases, including two staff members at Lee County Elementary at Beattyville.

Several other Kentucky school staff members have been seriously ill from COVID.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 2:33 PM.