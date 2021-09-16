He bashed Beshear over mask mandate. His KY district is 1 of 2 to make masks optional

Science Hill Independent Schools Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse

At least two Kentucky school districts have made face masks at school optional after the General Assembly repealed a statewide mandate for face coverings in classrooms.

While most school districts are still requiring masks, Science Hill Independent and Gallatin County are not.

In August, Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse in an audio message called Gov. Andy Beshear “a liberal lunatic” when Dyehouse informed parents and staff of Beshear’s mandate that all Kentucky schools require face masks inside buildings.

The Republican-controlled Kentucky General Assembly recently approved Senate Bill 1, eliminating the statewide mask mandate in K-12 schools. Under the new law, local districts can decide whether masks were required in schools.

As of Sept. 20, masks will be optional in Science Hill schools.

“Parents will choose whether they want their children to wear a mask while at school,” a Facebook post said.

Dyehouse told families in a message that, “This plan puts the decision regarding masking of students back in the parents’ hands and allows you to decide what is best for your child. “

As of Wednesday night, 76 percent of Kentucky’s 171 school districts had announced they will continue to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks after SB1 goes into effect on Friday, Kentucky Schools Board Association officials said.

In a Facebook post, Gallatin County Schools officials said that masks would not be required inside or outside of schools, but district staff was recommending their use.

On Wednesday, Kentucky public health officials announced 5,398 new cases of COVID-19, and 1,530 — or 28.3 percent — of those cases were in those 18 and under. The positivity rate is 13 percent. Only one county is not at the critical level of red.

