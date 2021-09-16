School bus cancellations still upending Fayette families. Is help on the way?

Fayette County Schools buses

With as many as 20 bus cancellations and multiple delays announced every day for weeks, Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said three new bus drivers and one new substitute driver has been hired.

In a Tuesday newsletter, Liggins said that additionally over the next two weeks, the district expects to have four additional drivers ready to start driving.

“We also have 18 candidates studying for their permits, and 20 people lined up for a class to begin next week,” he said.

In the area of child nutrition, the school district is seeing fewer vacancies each day, “but we are still looking to hire more than 50 additional people,” Liggins said.

Staff shortages have been so severe in the district’s cafeterias that Central Office staff have been volunteering.

On Thursday morning, 17 school bus routes were canceled to schools all over Lexington.