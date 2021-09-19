LexCath, Lexington Christian investigate video of mascot being harassed in bathroom

Lexington Christian fans cheered in the stands during a game against Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian Academy Friday. LCA defeated Lexington Catholic 43-7. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Officials from Lexington Catholic High School and from Lexington Christian Academy on Sunday said they were investigating a video that purports to show LCA’s mascot targeted in a bathroom on the same night the two schools played a rivalry game.

While in costume, the LCA mascot, described as an adult school custodian, appears to be confronted, potentially by more than one person, and repeatedly touched around the shoulders and head.

The video was apparently taken in an LCA men’s room at a Friday night football game between the two schools and was posted on an LCA student Twitter page with the words, “Lose by 40 and try to push our mascot (our janitor) around while he’s trying to use the bathroom?”

The Twitter post suggested the Lexington Catholic High School principal needed to address the issue.

Lesley Farmer, a spokeswoman for Lexington Catholic, said Sunday that “Lexington Catholic Administration is aware of the video and they will investigate the incident as soon as we return to school Monday morning.”

“LCA is aware of a situation that allegedly took place Friday evening during a home football game. School administrators are cooperating fully with authorities during their ongoing investigation,“ LCA spokesman Dan Koett said Sunday.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett said Sunday that he was aware of the video.

“Obviously we will assist our schools if they desire, but at least for now, the jurisdiction lies with the schools and school systems and local police authorities,” Tackett told the Herald-Leader.

He said the alleged incident was not within the KHSAA’s jurisdiction even though it reportedly happened at a game site.

The incident was not reported to Lexington police, department spokesman Donnell Gordon said Sunday.

LCA defeated Lexington Catholic Friday night 43-7 in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

The rivalry between the two previously undefeated private school football teams has been growing, the Herald-Leader reported Thursday.

