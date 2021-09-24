Bus driver among at least 44 Kentucky K-12 school employees who have died of COVID

Bardstown City Schools bus driver Julie Garrett is among school employees who have died of COVID-19 Bardstown City Schools

A Pendleton County instructional assistant and a Bardstown City school bus driver are among the latest of 44 Kentucky K-12 school employees whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The school employee group Kentucky 120 United issued a list Thursday identifying at least 43 K-12 employees who have died since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Additionally, Bardstown City Schools officials on Thursday announced the COVID death of school bus driver Julie Garrett.

“Julie always looked out for her kids,” a colleague said in the district statement.

In Pendleton County, Superintendent Joe Buerkley announced Thursday the death of Southern Elementary staff member Monica Meyer from COVID-19, which was included on the KY 120 United list.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The COVID vaccination status of the two latest fatalities wasn’t immediately available.

The Kentucky General Assembly in a recent special session made it more difficult for school districts to close to in-person learning this school year.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 7:50 AM.