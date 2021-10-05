It’s homecoming week at UK. See a list of events for students and alumni.

After the pandemic moved homecoming events at the University of Kentucky online last year, students, families and alumni can return to campus to celebrate this week.

Events begin on Tuesday and run through the weekend. A full list of events is available on UK’s website and the alumni association website.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Mr. and Ms. Black UK Scholarship Pageant: The pageant has been hosted at UK since 1987, and will take place at 7 p.m. in the Gatton Student Center Grand Ballroom. Tickets with a student ID are $8, or $5 with a hygiene product donation. For non-UK students, tickets are $10 or $7 with a product donation.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Student Activities Board Blue & White Breakfast: Students can get free breakfast, activities, t-shirts and prizes from 9 a.m. to noon in the Gatton Student Center Barker Plaza.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Student Activities Board Homecoming Vibes: From 6-8 p.m., students can tie dye a homecoming t-shirt at the Gatton Student Center Barker Plaza.

Golden Wildcat Society 50th Reunion Dinner and Pinning Ceremony: From 7-9 p.m., members of the classes of 1970 and 1971 will have a dinner and be inducted into the UK Alumni Association's Golden Wildcat Society. Registration is on the alumni website.

Student Activities Board Homecoming Royalty Showcase: Meet the candidates for this year’s homecoming court from 7-9 p.m. in the Gatton Student Center Ballroom A. Voting for the homecoming court begins after the event.

Friday, Oct. 8

Golden Wildcat Society 50th Reunion Reception: A reception will be held at The Campbell House for the classes of 1970 and 1971 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9