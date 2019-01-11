People claiming to see red-eyed Bigfoot at night in NC woods weren’t imagining things, county says

Multiple reports of a Bigfoot with glowing red eyes in the North Carolina town of Mocksville have been explained, and it turns out the callers weren’t imagining things.
Davie County Animal Services revealed in a Friday Facebook post that the creature seen standing in a forested area is an 8-foot wooden statue of a Bigfoot and not the real thing.
“This handsome fellow stands on Pine Ridge Road,” says the county’s post. “If you are traveling this road at night, please be advised that the eyes appear to glow. If you see this phenomenon, you do not need to call animal control to report seeing Bigfoot, Sasquatch or any other large creature. Thank you.”
Animal services told the Charlotte Observer the statue’s eyes are embedded with red glass marbles, which are reflecting the headlights of passing cars.
The department has had multiple calls about the statue -- all at night -- from people who believed they were seeing the legendary creature believed by some to live in deeply forested areas.
The existence of Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, has yet to be proven, but sightings have been reported for decades across the nation.
Davie County’s warning immediately drew disbelief from Facebook commenters, prompting animal services to add more explanation.
“The ACOs (Animal Control Officers) asked for this post, because they are tired of answering calls,” said the followup post.
The carving is on private property, and does not violate any laws, officials told the Charlotte Observer.
North Carolina has been the scene of multiple alleged Bigfoot sightings, including one reported by the Charlotte Observer in the woods of McDowell County in August. That sighting, made by members of the Bigfoot 911 research group, was never explained.
National Geographic reports the existence of the creature is supported largely by circumstantial evidence, including grainy videos and oversized footprints. Experts believe most reported sightings are a case of mistaken identify involving other animals.
Reaction was largely humorous on Facebook to the latest case of mistaken identify in Davie County.
“This is why I love living in the backwoods!” wrote Amber Wilson on the animal services Facebook page. “You can’t make this stuff up!! Thanks for the laugh this morning!”
