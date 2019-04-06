TV stations in the Lexington area will be changing their frequencies

Television stations are changing frequencies to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. Nationwide, 13.9 percent, or 16.6 million households, watch TV exclusively over-the-air with an antenna.

If readers watch TV using an antenna in the Lexington area, the following stations will be changing their frequencies over the next few months: WUPX (CH21), WKYT (CBS/CW36), WKHA (PBS35), WKMR (PBS38) and WDKY (Fox56).

Consumers in the Lexington area who watch free, over-the-air TV may need to rescan their television channels to continue receiving the affected local channels.

TV stations are changing frequencies on a rolling basis, so consumers will likely need to rescan their television more than once. By rescanning, viewers who watch TV for free using an antenna will keep their existing channels and may even discover new channels in their broadcast area.

Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan.

Viewers who want to continue watching TV using an antenna will need to perform a few simple procedures to rescan their televisions.

To rescan, TV viewers will need to find the “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu of their digital TV’s remote control or analog TV’s converter box. Once you find “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” button, choose the automatic option to rescan.

If consumers need further assistance, they can visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” to speak with a dedicated help desk representative, seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (EST).

The call center is available in English and Spanish and the information on the website is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Tagalog.