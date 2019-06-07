Border agent sees swarming bees — and finds mom and child underneath, officials say

Trump visits section of the border wall in California President Donald Trump visited a section of the border wall in Calexico, CA on April 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump visited a section of the border wall in Calexico, CA on April 5, 2019.

A border patrol agent working along the Rio Grande River in Texas earlier this week stumbled into a swarm of bees, and then found something even more startling.

The agent was patrolling in Brownsville on Tuesday when a small number of bees got into his vehicle, which caused him to take a quick detour. Once the agent got the bees out of his unit, he went back to see where they had come from, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release on Friday. That’s when he discovered “a jacket and a bundle covered in thousands of bees,” the news release said.

But it was more than a bundle: After looking closer, the agent realized that underneath the thousands of bees there was a woman “curled up in the fetal position,” according to CBP. The agent yelled for the woman to get up and run to his vehicle — and when she stood up, the agent noticed she had been shielding a child as well.

The agent did a brief evaluation of the pair — a Guatemalan mother and her 8-year-old son — and called for an ambulance to take them to a local hospital, the agency said. The child started throwing up while they awaited the ambulance, so the agent took the family to the hospital himself, where they were put in an intensive care unit.

Each is expected to recover, and “once medically cleared both subjects will be processed accordingly,” the agency said.

The incident comes as President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on Mexico if the country doesn’t keep Central American migrants, who are fleeing violence and poverty in countries like Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, from coming across the border into the U.S.

In May alone, U.S. authorities at the country’s border with Mexico “made more than 144,000 arrests” — more than in any other month in the last 13 years, according to the Washington Post.