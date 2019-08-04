National

What we know about the gunman who killed 9 in less than a minute in Dayton, Ohio

Police have identified Connor Betts as the gunman who killed 9 people, including his sister Megan (pictured), in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday morning.
Officials have identified the suspected gunman in the shooting that killed nine and injured 27 in the Oregon District neighborhood of Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, police said in a news conference.

The suspect has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, Ohio, officials said.

A background check revealed no prior criminal activity and no concealed weapons permits, Dayton Daily News reported.

Officials say one of the deceased is Megan Betts, 21, who is the shooter’s sister.

During a news conference, Mayor Nan Whaley said the shooter was wearing body armor and used a .223 caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine and had additional magazines.

The gunman was killed by first responders in under a minute, Whaley said.

