Missing 8-year-old with autism found dead in Ohio pond, officials say

The body of an 8-year-old boy with autism has been found less than 24 hours after he went missing in Ohio, officials say.

Matthew Converse was reported missing from his Lima home around midnight on Sunday, WTHR reported.

Matthew Converse, 8, was reported missing early Sunday morning, officials say. Screengrab: Trevor Cox Twitter

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, Matthew’s body was found in a pond near his home. His disappearance and death are being investigated.

Hundreds of area residents joined in the search for the child, according to Lima News. Deputies said he was “drawn to water, trains and parks.”