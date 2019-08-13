Ohio teen who had 10,000 ammo rounds arrested for threatening ‘every’ agent, FBI says

How to survive an active shooter Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

An Ohio teen was arrested on Wednesday after making a number of threats to law enforcement online, officials say.

The FBI first started investigating Justin Olsen, 18, in February when a user with the handle “ArmyOfChrist” posted threats in the chat room iFunny, according to an affidavit obtained by The Vindicator. The account was eventually traced back to Olsen’s computer, the affidavit states. After his arrest, Olsen admitted to posting under the screen name, the FBI said.

Officials say ArmyOfChrist posted about his support of mass shootings as well as attacks on Planned Parenthood. In June, ArmyOfChrist wrote “in conclusion, shoot every federal agent on [site],” during a discussion with another user about the 1993 siege on a Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, according to the affidavit.

ArmyOfChrist also praised the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, writing it “shows that armed resistance is a viable method of political change,” the affidavit shows. A post was also made stating, “don’t comply with gun laws, stock up on stuff they could ban. In fact, go out of your way to break these laws, they’re f-----g stupid.”

Justin Olsen, 18, has been charged with inducing panic and threatening a federal officer following posts he made online, the FBI says. Screengrab: Danny Eldredge Twitter

The user of the account also posted that he “could not wait ‘to start stockpiling weapons,’” the Tribune Journal reported,

After a six-month investigation, Olsen was arrested at his father’s home on Wednesday, according to the affidavit. He’s charged with “inducing panic” and threatening a federal officer.

During his arrest, officials found 10,000 rounds of ammunition, 25 guns, machete and camouflaged clothing, officials say.

The FBI says Olsen “admitted to creating the online page,” and to writing, “...in conclusion, shoot every federal agent on sight (sic),” though he called the comment “hyperbolic” and the page a joke, according to the affidavit.

He’s being held at the Mahoning County Jail, the Tribune Journal reported.