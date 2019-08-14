‘How could someone be that evil?’ Driver ran down wild peacocks, Los Angeles cops say

Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds.

Residents in a Los Angeles foothills neighborhood say they’re “devastated” by the deaths of two wild peacocks reportedly targeted by a pickup truck driver, KTTV reports.

“I saw this guy coming, and he didn’t even slow down whatsoever, he just kind of went through them,” said Chatsworth resident Andrei Ferreira, according to the station. One of the peacocks died immediately, but it took the other about five minutes to die.

“He actually aimed right for them as opposed to stopping,” said Melanie Kline, KABC reported “How could somebody be that evil?”

Floyd Belton, 61, turned himself in Tuesday following an investigation into the July 24 incident, KTLA reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials say he faces charges of felony animal cruelty, according to the station.

Wild peacocks are a frequent sight in Chatsworth, which lies in the northwest San Fernando Valley, KABC reported.

“We’re devastated. They’re a huge part of our community. They’re a reason why I moved into this place,” said resident Dot Nelson, KTTV reported.

An $80,000 warrant had been issued for Belton’s arrest before he turned himself in, KCBS reported. He was released after posting bail.

