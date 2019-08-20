Texas woman watching video on gem hunting looks down and sees 3.72-carat diamond

Lost treasure found by FIU professor in abandoned furniture A Florida International University professor has discovered hidden treasure inside dead man’s abandoned furniture. Jesse Brody, who also owns CA Modern Home in Miami Beach, wants to return the gold coins and jewelry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Florida International University professor has discovered hidden treasure inside dead man’s abandoned furniture. Jesse Brody, who also owns CA Modern Home in Miami Beach, wants to return the gold coins and jewelry.

A Texas woman made the discovery of a lifetime while sitting in the shade watching a video, she says.

Miranda Hollingshead, 27, wanted to do something fun with her visiting siblings, so she took them gem hunting at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, WMC5 reported. It was her first trip to the popular gem-hunting destination.

A Texas woman found a 3.27 carat yellow diamond while gem hunting in Arkansas. Screengrab: State Parks of Arkansas Facebook

The group had been hunting for about an hour when Hollingshead took a seat in the shade and started watching a YouTube video about what else? How to find diamonds.

“I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks,” Hollingshead said, according to KNWA.

What she found was a 3.72-carat yellow diamond. Officials at the park say rainfall may have played a role in its discovery, WMC5 reported.

WOW! Texan finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Parkhttps://t.co/fpnZwxow5u pic.twitter.com/hYjqEYLgQO — THV11 (@THV11) August 20, 2019

It’s the largest gem found at Crater of Diamonds since a 7.44-carat gem was found in March 2017, THV11 reported. A 3.85-carat yellow diamond was found at the park in October 2013 and just last month a Nebraska man uncovered a 2.12-carat diamond on the property, McClatchy news group reported.

Hollingshead said that she and her son gave the sparkler a name: Caro Avenger.

“He chose the name Caro, and I am a fan of superheroes, so it seemed like a good fit,” she said, according to THV11.