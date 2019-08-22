National
Ohio cop recorded himself as he peed on 12-year-old girl at bus stop, prosecutors say
A police officer in Cleveland was arrested on Tuesday after officials say he attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and peed on her as she waited for the school bus.
It started when Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, asked the girl if she would like a ride while she waited for the bus, the Associated Press reported. He has since been charged with attempted kidnapping, indecent exposure and a number of other offenses.
Prosecutors allege that Nhiwatiwa — who was hired as an officer in 2014 — tried several times to lure the girl into his car, but she persistently refused, Cleveland.com reported. He drove off then promptly returned and peed on the girl while recording himself on his cellphone, prosecutors say.
“These actions are impossible to comprehend,” Cuayhoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said, according to WKYC. “My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again.”
Nhiwatiwa’s list of charges includes attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, endangering children, criminal child enticement, public indecency, assault and attempted interference with custody, WJW reported.
“He deserves his day in court like everyone else,” Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer said, according to the news outlet.
