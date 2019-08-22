‘Heartbroken’ cops must toss doughnuts after finding stolen bakery van in California

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Police in a Northern California city may have thought they’d hit the mother lode early Thursday when they recovered a stolen bakery van full of purloined pastries, officers wrote on Facebook.

But then tragedy struck.

“When officers looked inside, what they found broke their hearts: over 100 discarded donuts without a home,” read the Facebook post.

Photos with the post show doughnuts fallen from toppled racks of trays inside the van, with some having fallen out the back onto the pavement.

“Heartrbroken” police had to throw the discarded doughnuts away, cops wrote, taking every opportunity to poke fun at stereotypes about doughnut-loving police.

“Yes, it’s true, we as officers do have a sweet spot in our hearts for donuts,” the Facebook post reads. “I mean, who doesn’t love donuts?”

Despite an “extensive” search, police failed to turn up the dastardly doughnut despoiler involved in the “tragic incident,” police wrote.