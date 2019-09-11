11-year-old arrested after passing out mom’s THC gummies in school, Louisiana cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

An 11-year-old girl who handed out gummy candy laced with drugs to her classmates was arrested Tuesday, Louisiana police say.

Her mom was taken into custody, too.

The girl took the THC-laced edibles to a Mandeville, Louisiana-area school and shared them with other students, according to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office news release. A classmate who ate one of the gummies had a “reaction,” and she was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, police said.

A school resource officer began investigating.

At the girl’s home, police reported finding “a variety of THC edibles and products, and related paraphernalia,” according to the news release. The mother told investigators that she was making the products, police said.

Police say her daughter knew that the gummies contained THC. The girl was charged with distribution of drugs and released to a family member, police said.

Her mom, 30-year-old Alexandra Price, was charged with drug possession and manufacturing, cruelty to juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

This isn’t the first time a child has brought drugs to a school in St. Tammany Parish this year.

In August, a 5-year-old kindergarten student brought a backpack that contained a “large amount” of crack cocaine to school, the Sun Herald reported. The child didn’t know about the drugs, police said. Two people were arrested after an investigation of the child’s home, the McClatchy newspaper reported.