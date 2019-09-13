Mom drives teen son to drug deal, then to hospital when he’s shot, Wisconsin cops say

How the brain responds to marijuana Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use.

A Wisconsin mother was arrested — and her 16-year-old son is facing charges — after a drug sale went awry and ended with a bullet grazing the teen’s head, according to police.

The 46-year-old mother drove her son to sell marijuana to 20-year-old Kaiden Bemowski on Wednesday, and “knew of her son’s intentions,” Wasau police said in a news release Thursday.

But Bemowski and a 14-year-old girl were actually plotting to rob the teen dealer instead of paying for the illegal drugs, police said. When the teen girl grabbed the marijuana and ran away, the 16-year-old got out of his mother’s car and ran after her, according to police.

“Bemowski then fired several rounds from a handgun, with one round striking the (16-year-old) causing a grazing injury to his head,” police said. The injured teen “was then driven to the hospital by his mother.”

Officers said they responded to reports of suspected gunfire around 6:40 p.m, and soon after they learned that a 16-year-old had gone to “Aspirus Wausau Hospital with a gunshot injury to his head, having been taken there by his ... mother. The male remains at the hospital recovering and his injury is considered non-life threatening.”

Police did not identify the mother or son by name.

Police arrested Bemowski at his home around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and have recommended that the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office charge him with attempted first-degree reckless homicide, being a party to the crime of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the news release.

Bemowski was taken to the Marathon County Jail, police said.

Police arrested and jailed the teen’s mother at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of her minor son and being a party to the crime of delivery of marijuana, according to police.

Officers said they recommended the 14-year-old girl be charged with being a party to the crime of armed robbery, and the 16-year-old son be charged with delivery of marijuana.

In an earlier news release, police said that while investigating the gunshot reports they “located empty shell casings in the area and began investigating the source of the casings,” soon tying the gunfire to the teen hospitalized following the shooting.

The handgun used in the crime hasn’t been found, police said.