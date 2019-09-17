Teen with AK-47 threatens to kill 400 people at school ‘for fun,’ Oklahoma cops say

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A teenager threatened to shoot hundreds of people at the Oklahoma high school she dropped out of during freshman year, media outlets report.

Police say she had an AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun in her bedroom, according to KOKI.

The Pittsburgh County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Alexis Wilson, 18, after she showed coworkers at the pizza restaurant where she worked videos of her shooting a new rifle, the Tulsa TV station reported.

Wilson is accused of telling someone that she was going to “shoot 400 people for fun and that there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it,” the McAlester News-Capital reported. Wilson was a student at McAlester High School, according to KJRH.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies seized the guns and also reported finding six magazines, which typically have 30 rounds each, the McAlester News-Capital reported.

Wilson told officers that she didn’t mean for the statement about killing 400 people to “sound the way it did” and that she was “just trying to teach her coworker to not be afraid of firearms,” according to a police report obtained by Heavy.com.

During a court hearing Monday, Wilson’s mother said her daughter is not guilty, the McAlester News-Capital reported.

Superintendent Randy Hughes posted a video statement on Facebook, telling the community that the school district added security.

“I know that many of you are scared for your children, and I can understand that,” Hughes said. “I can tell you I am as well.”

He urged teachers and students to be aware of their surroundings and tell authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

“I know it’s sad times when we have to have our children prepare for things like this and discuss these types of situations at school,” Hughes said. “But I can tell you the good Lord is watching out for us. I believe he always will be watching over us.”

Wilson was charged with felony terrorist hoax and jailed on $250,000 bond, according to McAlester News Capital.