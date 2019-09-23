National
Homeless man rapes sleeping woman who let him in to use her shower, Missouri cops say
A Missouri woman who let a homeless acquaintance use her shower was raped by the man, police said Monday.
The woman told investigators in late May that she let Douglas McCammon inside her home to clean up, Washington, Missouri, police said in a news release on Facebook. While he was in the shower, the woman said she fell asleep, according to police.
She awoke to being sexually assaulted, police said. Then McCammon, 30, left her home and the Franklin County area, according to police.
On Friday, McCammon was taken into custody for an interview with investigators, police said. His account of the incident in late May matched the woman’s report — except for one part, police said.
He told investigators that he believed the woman was “role play sleeping,” police said.
When questioned further about this, McCammon said he and the woman never discussed “role play sleeping,” according to police.
McCammon was charged with second-degree rape.
