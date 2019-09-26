Worker jumps from bucket truck after it hits power line, catches fire, Texas cops say

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

A worker installing a sign in Texas was forced to jump from a bucket truck when it hit power lines and burst into flames Thursday, police say.

A picture shows the extended crane touching two power lines with the truck below engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing into the air, according to a Waco Police Department post on Facebook.

The worker was installing a sign for a new orthopedic center when the bucket “got wrapped in electrical lines,” the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

After it caught fire, the worker had to jump, Waco Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo told the newspaper.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The worker wasn’t injured, police said.

“The worker was extremely lucky to have walked away from this near disaster,” police wrote in the Facebook post.

The fire caused power outages in the area, including a nearby hospital which was forced to run some of its building on generator power, police said. The hospital said the outage didn’t affect treatment of patients, according to police.

Oncor Electric Delivery Company reported about 400 customers lost power, according to KCEN.