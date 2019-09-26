99 years for kicking a cop? That’s the sentence a Texas man just got, authorities say

Demonstration of how police body cameras work This video will demonstrate how Body Worn Cameras are activated when police departments engage with the public. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video will demonstrate how Body Worn Cameras are activated when police departments engage with the public.

A man in Texas was just sentenced to 99 years in prison for kicking a cop and driving drunk, authorities say.

Donnie Mills, 59, was caught speeding on a highway in Denison, a city about 75 miles of Dallas, in April, KXII reported. A Denison police officer smelled alcohol on Mills’ breath and took him to the hospital for a blood sample, the Sherman, Texas, TV station reported.

When Mills was on a gurney, he’s accused of threatening the officer and kicking him in the face, KXII reported. Video obtained by the TV station shows Mills kicking the officer one time.

The officer wasn’t injured, KXII reported.

Mills’ blood alcohol content level was two and a half times the legal limit, according to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Mills was charged with driving while intoxicated, assaulting a police officer and obstruction or retaliation, court records show. He pleaded not guilty, and the case went to trial.

On Wednesday, Mills was sentenced to 99 years in prison, court records show.

Mills had previously gone to prison for drug offenses, burglary, aggravated assault on a public servant and driving while intoxicated, the Herald Democrat reported. Prosecutors say this was Mills’ fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.

“Mills’ actions and behaviors that night endangered not only citizens on our roadways but law enforcement and EMS personnel who were just doing their jobs,” Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said, according to a news release on a Facebook post.

Mills will be eligible for parole after 24 years, KXII reported.