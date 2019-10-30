Reagan Library threatened as new wind-driven fire erupts near Los Angeles

A new wildfire in Simi Valley near Los Angeles has forced evacuations at the nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, NBC News reported.

“It’s getting close up to the Reagan Library so we’re conducting an evacuation,” said Simi Valley police Commander Adam Darough, according to the network.

This is how close the Easy Fire is to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library https://t.co/TVrkcWpH6B pic.twitter.com/4D4ERH2Lmw — CNN (@CNN) October 30, 2019

Driven by extreme high winds, the Easy Fire broke out at 6 a.m. Wednesday and quickly consumed 250 acres, the Los Angeles Times reported. Nearby neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation orders and Simi Valley public schools are closed.

California Lutheran University and the Conejo Valley Unified School District, both southwest of Simi Valley, are also closed Wednesday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

By 8 a.m., the blaze had already grown to 400 acres, Ventura County Fire Department officials reported on Twitter.

“Get out, and get out early,” said Ventura County fire Capt. Brian McGrath, KTLA reported.

Extremely high winds are driving the fire, officials say.

“The magnitude of the wind gusts really are going to be a concern,” said Daniel Swain, climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the Los Angeles Times reported. “The actual winds that people experience really will be quite extreme in a lot of places, really everywhere except for the wind-sheltered parts of downtown L.A. and central L.A.”

Road closures include Highway 23 in both directions at Avenida de Los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue, Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road, and Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road, KTLA reported.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Thousand Oaks Community Center at 2525 N. Moorpark Road., KABC reported.

The Reagan Library and Museum houses more than 55 million papers of the former California governor and president, along with more than 60,000 gifts and artifacts, according to the library’s website. It also houses a retired Air Force One aircraft and contains the graves of Reagan and former first lady Nancy Reagan.