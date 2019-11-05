Mom calls 911 to confess to drowning 2-year-old daughter in tub, California police say

A 35-year-old California woman called police at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to inform them she had drowned her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub, KGO reports.

Officers and firefighters discovered the girl’s lifeless body in a water-filled bathtub inside a Gilroy apartment complex, a police press release says.

First responders pulled her from the tub and began CPR, but the girl was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the release says.

Police found Marcie Montelongo at a nearby intersection, where she told them she had just killed her daughter, the release says.

Montelongo faces murder charges and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“Obviously we were shook, we are shook,” said neighbor Leon Clinton, KTVU reported. “It’s demonic.”

Neighbors say Montelongo had moved to the complex about two months ago and reported hearing a child playing inside the apartment, according to the station.

“This is the nicest community that I have lived in personally, when you live in a nice gated community you think that can’t happen here,” said neighbor Jane Tovar, KTVU reported.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case contact detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335.