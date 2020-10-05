Dolly Parton teases return to Playboy for 75th birthday: ‘I just might do it’

At 74, Dolly Parton said she’s open to gracing the cover of Playboy magazine — again.

Parton hinted at a Playboy collaboration earlier this year, but now confirms there’s “some truth” to the rumors that she might return to the iconic cover in celebration of her 75th birthday next year.

“I just might do it,” she told BBC Radio 5’s Scott Mills and Chris Stark on their broadcast Saturday. “If I can do it in good taste, and they want it, we’ll do it along with a really, really good interview inside. So yes, it’s possible. We’ve talked about it, let’s put it that way.”

The country music crooner previously posed for the adult magazine in 1978 but didn’t appear nude for the main spread, according to the New York Post.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Parton appeared on the the UK radio show over the weekend to talk about her upcoming Christmas album, her first in nearly 30 years, Billboard reported. The “Jolene” singer also stuck around for a round of true-false questions, which included a query about her being Playboy’s cover star come January.

McClatchy News reached out to Playboy for details on the rumored collaboration and is awaiting response.

Fans relished at news of Parton being a cover girl again.

“What? Dolly Parton wants to celebrate her 75th birthday by posing in Playboy,” one Twitter user wrote. “Heck yeah, you go Dolly. Age is just a number.”

“I say go for it beautiful!” another agreed.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal