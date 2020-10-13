National
Dodgers pitcher was in no mood to discuss his snug pants. Fans certainly had their say
Many things were trending on social media during Monday’s Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, but they all didn’t have to do with baseball. Not only did the Los Angeles Dodgers suffer a 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, but fans also noticed something a little, well, ill-fitting about starting pitcher Walker Buehler.
His pants.
The Dodgers’ pitching woes and Buehler’s two blisters weren’t the only thing reporters had on their minds after the game, much to the irritation of the right-hander, who lasted five innings, struck out seven and allowed three hits and one run before he was pulled.
Reporter Michael J. Duarte with NBC LA asked Buehler the one thing all of Twitter wanted to know, which may have caused the pitcher to abruptly end the news conference.
And Twitter, of course, brought on the jokes while others questioned the audacity that a journalist could ask a question about a trending topic to a man whose team lost an important game.
The Dodgers will look to bounce back during Game 2 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
