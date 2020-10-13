Dodgers pitcher was in no mood to discuss his snug pants. Fans certainly had their say

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler AP

Many things were trending on social media during Monday’s Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, but they all didn’t have to do with baseball. Not only did the Los Angeles Dodgers suffer a 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, but fans also noticed something a little, well, ill-fitting about starting pitcher Walker Buehler.

His pants.

Yes, Walker Buehler's pants are very tight! But, look again, they're also noticeably too short, as well.



Is Walker Buehler wearing someone else's pants? pic.twitter.com/7UPrctNCAI — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler trying to take his pants off after the game. pic.twitter.com/F0tnYMnydx — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 13, 2020

As a person who has been wearing skinny jeans almost exclusively since 2005, I have to ask: How is Walker Buehler pitching in those pants? — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 13, 2020

The Dodgers’ pitching woes and Buehler’s two blisters weren’t the only thing reporters had on their minds after the game, much to the irritation of the right-hander, who lasted five innings, struck out seven and allowed three hits and one run before he was pulled.

Reporter Michael J. Duarte with NBC LA asked Buehler the one thing all of Twitter wanted to know, which may have caused the pitcher to abruptly end the news conference.

I actually tried to ask Walker after the game and he was having none of it. "Michael, this is not the time or place..." https://t.co/UBowLxgY1r — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 13, 2020

And Twitter, of course, brought on the jokes while others questioned the audacity that a journalist could ask a question about a trending topic to a man whose team lost an important game.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO PLEASE WATCH THIS. SOME REPORTER REALLY ASKED ABOUT WALKER BUEHLER'S PANTS pic.twitter.com/KnuJ595BBK — josé (7 to ) (@BravesHTX) October 13, 2020

And we wonder why athletes aren’t transparent with us at the podium.



This isn’t a knock on all reporters. There are some AMAZING reporters.



But, Walker Buehler just lost an emotional NLCS game and you ask about his trending pants. Journalism 101. pic.twitter.com/owfvAaeyjG — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler after being asked about his pants pic.twitter.com/VpjjSrXmyE — Billy Hutto (@billy_hutto) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler got asked about his tight pants trending on Twitter and he walked out of the postgame interview LMAO — Connor (@CJMPadres23) October 13, 2020

“Walker Buehler’s pants were trending..”



“Probably not the time or place, Michael”



LMAOOOOOO — thalia (@thalia_m1) October 13, 2020

The Dodgers will look to bounce back during Game 2 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.