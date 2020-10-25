Toddler at his party fatally shoots self with gun from relative’s pocket, Texas cops say

A birthday party in Texas ended tragically on Saturday after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself at his own party, police say.

Family and friends gathered in Porter, Texas, for the toddler’s birthday party, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

While guests were playing cards, they heard a gunshot and discovered the child with a wound to his chest, according to police.

Officials received a call for a welfare check and arrived at the home around 4:15 p.m.

During an investigation, police say they learned that the child found the pistol after it had fallen out of a family member’s pocket and then accidentally shot himself.

The boy was rushed to the nearest fire station, where police say he died from his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident,” officials said.

Porter is roughly 25 miles north of Houston.