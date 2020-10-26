9-year-old hunting with father accidentally shoots, kills himself, Nebraska cops say

A father-son hunting trip left a 9-year-old boy dead Sunday following an accidental shooting, according to Nebraska police.

Gunnar Holte was pheasant hunting with his father around Branched Oak Lake in Lincoln on Sunday morning when the incident occurred, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told KLKN.

The boy was reloading his shotgun when his father heard it fire, KETV reported from the sheriff’s office. When the father turned around, he found Gunnar on the ground, according to KLKN.

Gunnar’s dad found an off-duty police officer in the area and they began CPR on the boy, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. He died at a nearby hospital.

“It’s just a very tragic incident,” Capt. Tom Brookhouser told the Journal Star. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”

The shooting appeared to be an accident, KETV reported.

Gunnar attended St. John Lutheran School in Seward. The school said Sunday it is grieving Gunnar’s death.

Children 15 years old and younger were allowed to hunt pheasant, quail and partridge with an accompanying adult with a hunting license last Saturday and Sunday in Nebraska..