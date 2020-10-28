Panera Bread is adding three pizzas to its menu. When will they arrive and what are they?

Calling all Panera Bread fans! The restaurant chain has some very good news: It’s branching out and adding three new items to its menu.

The best part? They’re all flatbread pizzas.

The cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon flatbread pizzas represent a new category at Panera and will land at locations across the nation this week, the company announced Wednesday.

Newsflash in your newsfeed: flatbread pizzas are here. pic.twitter.com/wPInQesgtz — Panera Bread (@panerabread) October 28, 2020

“At Panera, baking is at the core of who we are and what we’re known for – we knew that we had all the elements to bring our delicious, hearty flatbreads to life,” head chef Claes Petersson said in a news release. “With the launch of Flatbread pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category.”

Prices will start at $7.99, the company said.

The pizzas are made with a crispy flatbread crust “finished on a pizza stone” topped with what Panera calls “clean ingredients” such as fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

The pizzas are large enough to be a meal for one or shared among loved ones along with other sides, the company said, adding that it hopes pizza will become an anchor for Panera’s dinnertime business.

Panera tested its dinner menu in Lexington, Kentucky, and Providence, Rhode Island, last year.

Panera has more than 2,000 stores across 48 states and in Canada. You can find your nearest Panera here.

