Off-duty trooper in ‘Star Wars’ costume stops wrong-way driver in Nevada, video shows

An arrest early Saturday of a wrong-way driver on a Las Vegas freeway would have been entirely routine if not for the officer’s “Star Wars” stormtrooper costume, a video shows.

Off-duty Trooper Britta Foesch was driving home from a Halloween party when she spotted a driver trying to enter Interstate 15 on an exit ramp, a Nevada Highway Patrol video posted to Twitter says.

A designated driver at the party, Foesch was still wearing her costume as an armored imperial stormtrooper from the “Star Wars” films.

Foesch blocked the Toyota Prius on the exit ramp and called for uniformed officers, who arrested the driver on suspicion of drunken driving, the post says.

Video from Foesch’s dashcam shows her assisting other officers and filling out paperwork in her stormtrooper garb.

“The Force is strong with Trooper Foesch,” says a scrolling introduction to the video set to the “Star Wars” soundtrack.