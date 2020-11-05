Here’s how you can get a special holiday cup at Starbucks on Friday for no extra cost

Pumpkin spice season is on its way out, making room for Starbucks’ beloved holiday menu — it returns to stores on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the coffee chain is giving away collectible holiday cups.

Pop into a participating Starbucks on Nov. 6 and order a hot, iced or blended holiday drink of any size and you’ll get a collectible cup while supplies last, the company said in a news release.

The offer is also available for drinks ordered online and picked up in-store, curbside or from the drive-thru, as well as through delivery with Uber Eats.

The cup is red and features a Starbucks-inspired fair isle-style holiday design.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Starbucks is giving away a collectible holiday cup with the purchase of a drink from the holiday menu on Nov. 6. Connor Surdi Connor Surdi

The holiday menu includes such favorites as the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

The offer also includes drinks from Starbucks’ fall menu including the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

Starbucks Christmas Blend and Christmas Starbucks Reserve brewed coffees are excluded from the offer.

You can find your nearest Starbucks here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER