Why does Luke Bryan have Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy ahead of the Georgia-Florida game?

Luke Bryan is holding Tim Tebow’s Heisman “hostage” — but for a good purpose. Video screen grab courtesy of Luke Bryan's Instagram post.

It’s been 13 years since the University of Florida’s Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy, but it appears he’s going to have to wait a bit until he’s able to be in the presence of his beloved prize once more.

That’s because it’s being “held hostage” at country star Luke Bryan’s house.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Bryan explained how the coveted trophy — awarded each year to the most outstanding college football player who combines insane ability with diligence, perseverance and hard work — ended up in his trophy room.

And yes, it does have to do with the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday in Jacksonville.

“Last year at the Red Bird Games,” Bryan said in the video, “My wife — well Tim Tebow showed up to the Red Bird Games and offered up his Heisman up for auction to donate to the Brett Boyer Foundation. And my wife bid and won Tim Tebow’s Heisman to be in our home.”

The Brett Boyer Foundation raises awareness for congenital heart disease — a disease that claimed the life of the Boyers’ baby niece Sadie Brett Boyer.

The trophy recently made it to the Bryan household via the 2007 Heisman winner, who dropped it off personally.

“He delivered it last week — the week before the Georgia-Florida game,” Bryan said. “I feel it was an effort to bring bad mojo into my household.”

In response, Bryan put a Georgia Bulldogs hoodie on the trophy.

Even though Bryan graduated from Georgia Southern University, he considers himself a massive Bulldogs fan who loves nothing better than rooting for Georgia while tailgating, ESPN reported.

“There is nothing better than sitting in a parking lot drinking beer,” the country singer said. “The leaves start changing colors. You know that fall is here. That’s why I love tailgating.”

Because of coronavirus, tailgating won’t be allowed this year at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

“I’ve got this all week to put a curse on the Florida Gators,” Bryan said.