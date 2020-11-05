‘Meet me at the battle grounds.’ Colorado cop put on leave for Facebook election post

A police officer in Colorado was placed on administrative leave after he posted a Facebook status that called members of one party ‘little bitches.’ Jason Taft Facebook

A police officer in Colorado has been placed on administrative leave after he made an inflammatory Facebook post toward Democrats concerning this week’s presidential election, according to KUSA.

“If for some reason we lose, do we get to be little bitches and beat the hell out of the other party like they did,” Jason Taft, an officer for the Platteville Police Department, wrote on Facebook. “Democrats, you were scared of Trump. [Now is] the true time to be [afraid]. We will do what you have done to our [cities] and prevail. P.S. please meet me at the battle grounds.”

Votes were still being counted Thursday night in the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer became aware of the comment hours after Taft posted it, The Denver Post reported. He immediately placed Taft on leave while the department investigates the incident, according to the Post.

Taft also commented on his post, KUSA reported, but the comment appears to have been deleted.

“I’m ready to leave my job just so I can hurt these people that act like they know what real life is about,” Taft wrote, according to KUSA. “They are a bunch of time out in the corner billy people. They have no clue of the true rath [sic] that’s coming. Dems you [thought] you made a scene or statement with BLM just wait this it will be fun!”

Dwyer said in a statement that the posts were “disgusting and inappropriate,” The Hill reported.Taft also posted that people who voted for Joe Biden should unfriend him, according to The Hill.

Taft has been with the department for a little over two years, the Post reported. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Another police officer, in Alabama, is under fire for making a Facebook post that said: Biden voters need a “bullet in their skull for treason.”

