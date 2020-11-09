American Airlines reviewing policy that may prohibit some wheelchairs on regional jets

American Airlines is reviewing a weight policy that may essentially prohibit people who use some wheelchairs from flying on regional jets, reports say.

The policy came under review after John Morris, an avid traveler who blogs at Wheelchair Travel, wrote about being turned away from his American Airlines flight on a regional jet from Gainesville, Florida, to Dallas after he said he was told his wheelchair was too heavy.

After a car wreck in 2012, Morris received a triple amputation. His wheelchair — a Permobil F3 — weighs about 450 pounds, he said.

Morris had flown the same route several times, most recently in February, and had never had issues, he wrote on his blog. His October flight proved different.

“I get to the airport and I’m checking in and they tell me that my wheelchair is too heavy for the plane,” Morris told The Dallas Morning News. “I had never heard of this happening, and, to be honest, a lot of people in wheelchairs probably aren’t traveling during the pandemic for health reasons.”

American’s cargo policy was changed in June to limit the weight of luggage and other cargo to 300 and 400 pounds on regional jets after Canadian law required airlines to publish weight limits for aircraft that fly to the country, the Morning News reported.

Morris said on his blog that the “policy effectively bans most complex rehab power wheelchairs,” making it impossible for people who use power wheelchairs to fly out of 130 airports — by his estimation — that are exclusively served by regional jets.

Kenneth Shiotani, an attorney with the National Disability Rights Network, told NPR the policy may violate the Air Carriers Access Act which allows airlines to limit wheelchairs by size — for instance, one has to fit through a cargo door — not weight.

“We’re worried that if this really is a policy of not taking 300-pound wheelchairs, the vast majority of power wheelchair users are not going to be able to fly,” Shiotani told the outlet. “The batteries weigh a lot, the motors weigh a lot. They’re kind of heavy.”

Now, American is reviewing the policy.

In a statement to NPR, the Fort Worth-based airline said it was sorry “for the confusion” and would “ensure all customers can travel wherever American flies.”

“We are working with our safety team, the aircraft manufacturers and the FAA to modify these limits to continue to safely accommodate heavy mobility devices and wheelchairs on our smaller, regional aircraft,” a representative for the airline told the Morning News. “To our customers with disabilities, we hear you, and will continue to listen and work hard to improve your experience traveling with American.”