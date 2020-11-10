Tattered Christmas tree in Cincinnati dubbed a ‘metaphor for 2020.’ But some love it

The famously sad Christmas Tree from the beloved TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is apparently real, and was installed this week at downtown Cincinnati’s Fountain Square. Twitter screenshot

Cincinnati became the talk of social media Tuesday, after word spread it had erected a live version of the sad, tattered Christmas tree seen in the perennial “A Charlie Brown Christmas” TV special.

The tree — a twisted, gap-filled 65-foot Norway Spruce — showed up over the weekend at downtown Cincinnati’s Fountain Square. And it was quickly dubbed “a physical metaphor for 2020” on social media, with countless Charlie Brown memes and jokes about using toilet paper for tassel.

There has even been talk of a commemorative “terrible tree” T-shirt.

Fountain Square officials agreed the tree was less than ideal, posting on Facebook: “2020 has been a rough year for all of us, including our tree.”

Rather than give up on it, Fountain Square staff said they intended to make the tree “fluffed up and beautified” with decorations.

Some people suggested leaving it as is, however, to symbolize a bad year that included a pandemic, widespread civil unrest and a divisive presidential election.

“I love this tree, it has personality that’s fitting for 2020. Like a Charlie Brown Christmas tree,” Angela Honnigford posted on the Fountain Square Facebook page.

“I love everything about this. We all needed this tree,” Christen Maria wrote.

“Please keep it as is. It would make the perfect 2020 Christmas card. My family standing in front of it drinking directly from a box of wine would really sum up the year,” Laura Lukasik Pipitone posted.

Here’s what others are saying about the tree on social media.

Not sure what happened to the Christmas tree at Fountain Square but it's the most #Christmas2020 tree ever @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/Pfe9Avi29z — Cara Owsley (@caraphoto23) November 10, 2020

Ok, Cincinnati needs Christmas magic before they light this year’s fountain square tree. It’s 2020, so maybe it was vandalism? Charlie Brown needed it for an episode? Emerald Ash Borer changed diets? Hope the ornaments and decorations can hide it.. @ShereeWLWT @WLWT @vogel_wlwt pic.twitter.com/SMKJP5ba6h — MikeDardisWLWT (@MikeDardisWLWT) November 10, 2020

Who is in charge of picking Cincinnati’s Christmas tree? They should no longer have that responsibility. This thing looks awful. https://t.co/4TG0qhxWZm — Alex Branscome (@branscome15) November 10, 2020

I feel like Cincinnati’s Christmas tree looks. Just throw some tinsel and lights on and let us be — Kelly (@Kelly_Gretchen) November 10, 2020

Cincinnati's Christmas tree is a physical metaphor for 2020. pic.twitter.com/unaMeVpJPC — Andrea PT (@AndreaPT7178) November 10, 2020

This is the Christmas tree in downtown Cincinnati.



Nothing could be more 2020 about this. I mean who did this!? pic.twitter.com/MHJ23kdGxB — ashley (@saltand_sea) November 10, 2020

@brianshrive @JohnCranley @Angenette5 HOLY CRAP!!! What the Hell is this...the Cincinnati Bengals of Christmas Trees??? Does no one who had anything to do with this understand the city is now the LAUGHINGSTOCK of the nation??? pic.twitter.com/Otp7tLULOg — jcaley66 (@jcaley66) November 10, 2020

The Fountain Square Christmas tree is looking a bit – sparse – right now.



But despite its Charlie Brown vibes, officials say it will be just as beautiful as ever when they're through with it. https://t.co/EbW7INoy6H pic.twitter.com/oct6wE2PNQ — WLWT (@WLWT) November 10, 2020