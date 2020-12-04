Moose really don’t want to move at all during the winter months. Here’s why

Moose and some people have a lot in common: They try to move as little as possible during the winter months.

Grand Teton National Park said Friday that moose eat up to 70 pounds every day during the summer. During the winter, it gets harder for them to find food.

Moose can eat up to 70 pounds a day in the summer!

“However, in the winter, their main forage of shrubs and woody bushes will be covered by snow,” the park said on Facebook. “In order to conserve precious energy, moose will move as little as possible.”

Moose have evolved to be able to survive harsh winters, according to Northwest Trek. They conserve their energy by not moving, and they stock up on food for the winter, the news outlet reported.

“This is kind of like stocking up your pantry in the fall so you don’t have to leave the house as much in winter,” according to Northwest Trek.

The animals will often stay on packed trails or in cleared areas so they avoid deep snow and save their energy, according to the Denali Education Center in Alaska.

People who come close to a moose shouldn’t disturb them, especially in the winter, wildlife officials said. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said to make trails for moose and don’t feed them, according to the Denali Education Center.

“It is important to give moose at least 25 yards of space when viewing them,” Grand Teton officials said. “Allow them to stand still.”