Christmas tree sends home up in flames, California officials say. Here are safety tips

A Christmas tree caught fire early Tuesday, sending a San Jose, California, home up in flames and injuring a firefighter and resident, fire officials said.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. and found a home engulfed inflames on the 1100 block of Lick Avenue, The Mercury News reported. Firefighters were still battling the blaze two hours later and it was sparked by an electrical outlet near a Christmas tree that hadn’t been watered properly, according to the publication.

Four residents and a dog escaped the blaze and were helped by Red Cross, San Jose Fire wrote in a tweet. A firefighter was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and an injured resident was also helped by EMS, officials said.

“It looked like the fire started where the Christmas tree was. The fire spread rapidly through the house and into the attic,” San Jose Fire Capt. Peter Capino said, according to CBS San Francisco.

Capino said a Christmas tree can go up in flames within minutes of catching fire, according to the station.

“You need to be aware, especially when they have been sitting for a while,” he said. “They get brittle and can go up (in flames) real easily.”

How to keep safe this holiday season

More than one in five Christmas tree fires were sparked when a heat source was kept too close to a tree, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. The agency recommends you keep trees at least 3 feet away from fireplaces, space heaters, radiators, heat vents or candles.

A dry tree can also burn “very hot and very fast,” according to the agency. Make sure your tree is properly watered and throw it away once it starts to dry up.

Ensure that tree lights are labeled “FM” or “UL,” meaning they meet safety requirements, CNN reported. Lights should also be inspected for damaged plugs or frayed wires.

Avoid running wires under rugs or carpets or overloading electrical outlets, according to the publication. Ensure that trees aren’t blocking doors, stairs, fire escapes and exits in case of a fire.