Look inside Nick Lachey’s new $5 million California estate, bought from an NFL player

Terrace view Screen grab courtesy of Dirt/Realtor.com

While the Houston Texans may not be making waves in the AFC South division this NFL season, wide receiver Randall Cobb is making successful passes off the field. The former Pro Bowl player quietly sold his traditional-style home off-market to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and his wife, model-actress Vanessa Lachey, for $5.05 million, the Los Angeles Times and Compass reported.

Open floorplan Screen grab courtesy of Dirt/Realtor.com

The Times also reported that Cobb paid $4.76 million for the house in 2018.

Living room Screen grab courtesy of Dirt/Realtor.com

The 7,000-square-foot house has the perfect family feel with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a movie theater, gym, billiards room, wine cellar, swimming pool and a basketball court.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“With white siding and navy blue shutters, the exterior wears a Cape Cod-style,” the Times said. “Inside, coffered ceilings top hardwood floors across the open floor plan.

Billiards room Screen grab courtesy of Dirt/Realtor.com

“On the main level, there’s an indoor-outdoor living room with a fireplace, a double-island kitchen with a tile backsplash and a pair of chandelier-topped dining areas. Through pocketing doors, the space expands to include a covered patio with another fireplace.”

The primary suite on the second floor has private terraces that offer gorgeous Southern California views.

Recently, the Lacheys hosted Netflix’s “Love is Blind,” a reality series where single people get engaged before meeting in person.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Cobb signed a three-year, $27 million contract with Houston during the off-season this year but was placed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury during Week 11.