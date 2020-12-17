YouTube tutorials helped CA woman steal more than $500,000 in COVID aid, feds say

A Southern California woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in coronavirus-related unemployment insurance, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Cara Marie Kirk-Connell, 32, of Menifee admitted that she bought stolen identities and submitted claims to California’s Employment Development Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

Kirk-Connell also confessed to watching YouTube tutorials on how to commit fraud, prosecutors said.

According to the plea agreement, Kirk-Connell used around 50 “unauthorized access devices” from May to Oct. 2020 and other stolen personal information — including birth dates and Social Security numbers — to apply for insurance benefits, prosecutors said. She’s accused of receiving debit cards with more than $500,000 in unemployment benefits and admitting that she knew people with access to the “dark web” from whom she bought stolen identities.

Kirk-Connell was arrested by Murietta police on Sept. 11 during a traffic stop, prosecutors said, and it was revealed that she had eight EDD debit cards with other people’s names and withdrawn more than $1,000 in cash the day before. She was arrested by federal law enforcement on Oct. 9 and they found four EDD debit cards in other people’s names in her purse, four additional cards in the trunk of her car and $10,000 in cash, according to the news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Records show that Kirk-Connell applied for $534,149 in benefits from California’s EDD program and around $270,000 had already been spent, according to the release, citing an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint.

California’s EDD distributes unemployment insurance under the CARES Act passed in March, which expanded benefits to include self-employed workers, business owners and independent contractors, according to the release.

Kirk-Connell is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Apr. 9 and faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, prosecutors said.