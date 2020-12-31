Wife wakes up and stabs husband after dreaming he cheated, Mississippi police say

Police said the man suffered multiple stab wounds. Dreamstime via TNS

A woman attacked her sleeping husband with a knife after dreaming he had been unfaithful, Mississippi authorities say.

Lindsey Stephens, 33, was arrested Sunday on aggravated domestic assault charges after stabbing her husband multiple times in the back, Det. Abraham McKenzie of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department told McClatchy News.

Stephens told investigators she “had a dream that her husband was messing around,” police say, so she went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and attacked him while he was still in bed.

The victim was hospitalized after suffering four to seven stab wounds, according to McKenzie. He underwent surgery Monday and is expected to be OK.

Stephens made her first court appearance Monday where a judge set her bond $100,000, online jail records show.

As of Thursday, she remains in custody at the Jones County Detention Center.