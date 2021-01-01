4-month-old dies after a dog was found lying on top of her, Ohio police say

Police are investigating after they say a 4-month-old girl was found unconscious with a dog lying on top of her in a Dayton, Ohio, home. Screengrab: WKEF

Tragedy struck in an Ohio home just hours before the New Year, police say.

Police received a call around 7 p.m. Thursday from a man who said he awoke to find a dog lying on top of a 4-month-old girl in a Dayton home, WKEF reported.

The girl was later identified as Raelynn Larrison, according to the outlet.

The caller said the baby was unconscious and not breathing, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Raelynn was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said, according to the Daily News. Her cause of death hasn’t been determined.

The baby’s death is under investigation and an autopsy is planned, the coroner’s office told WHIO.

Officials said they can’t confirm whether the girl had been attacked by dog, WHIO reported.

The dog’s breed has not been reported.