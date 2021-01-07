Broken windows and guns drawn: Scenes from the US Capitol as DC rioters took over

As rioters descended upon the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, cameras captured people breaking windows and police drawing their guns.

The dramatic scenes unfolded after President Donald Trump at a speech in Washington, D.C., urged his supporters to walk to the Capitol. Without proof, Trump has repeatedly claimed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

On the same day members of Congress met at the Capitol to certify Electoral College votes for Joe Biden’s presidency, a pro-Trump mob stormed inside. Photos show lawmakers were evacuated from the U.S. House chamber as the mob made its way in.

Lawmakers evacuate the floor as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP

In the course of the chaotic day, one woman was shot and killed, and three others died from medical issues, McClatchy News reported.

Here are some more scenes from the nation’s capital:

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back a crowd trying to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana AP

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. Julio Cortez AP

Outside the building, crowds clashed with U.S. Capitol police. A photo from the Associated Press shows officers with riot gear confronting a group that attempts to get closer to the government building.

Also outside, Reuters captured rioters scaling the wall of the Capitol. Another photo taken at nightfall shows the sky lighting up from a “police munition,” according to the news organization.

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana AP

Inside the Capitol, media outlets captured tense face-offs on camera. One Reuters photo shows the moment when a Capitol police officer deployed pepper spray at a rioter.

Another photo from Getty Images shows law enforcement officials pointing guns at a door inside the chamber where the U.S. House meets. Pro-Trump rioters had damaged the door during their breach, the news outlet reported.

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik AP

During the takeover, Getty Images photographed one person carrying a lectern through the Capitol. He and several other people inside the building at the time of the siege were spotted wearing pro-Trump gear.

As rioters cleared, items were found disheveled throughout the Capitol building. Furniture was overturned, windows were broken and medical supplies were scattered across the floor, according to pictures from multiple news outlets.

A flag hangs between broken windows after President Donald Trump supporters tried to brake through police barriers outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP

Damage is visible in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after rioters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik AP