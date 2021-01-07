Inmates left note about COVID concerns before escaping from jail, Washington cops say

2 inmates are missing after escaping a jail in Washington through the vents. They left a note saying the jail wasn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two inmates are missing after authorities say they escaped a jail in Washington through the ventilation system not long after the jail had an outbreak of COVID-19, KING reported.

One of the inmates left a note explaining “he escaped the jail because he was in fear for his life due to COVID-19 and the jail was not doing enough to protect the inmates from it,” the Wenatchee World reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

The inmates escaped Okanogan County Jail Monday morning and officials are trying to locate them, the county sheriff’s office said on Facebook. They used vents to access the jail’s roof then climb down to someone who picked one of them up and drove away, officials told KING.

The man who picked up one of the accused escapees told the jail he kicked the man out of his car when he realized he hadn’t posted bail like he initially said, the Wenatchee World reported.

The inmates are identified as Kristofer Wittman, 28, of Bellingham, and Christian White, 53, of Rock Island, the sheriff’s office says.

Wittman was in custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, driving while suspended, attempted escape and malicious mischief; White was in custody for a department of corrections warrant, attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, hit and run, malicious mischief and assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

The jail experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 among 11 inmates and four staff members last month, the Wenatchee World reported.